WATCH: Sheep Casually Strolls Into Hotel, Waits to Get Into Lift Like a Real Guest

People working in the F&B industry will vouch that hotels play host to a wide array of individuals.

However, nothing could have prepared the staff of Premier Inn's Holyhead hotel, in Holyhead, north Wales for what they saw wandering around the floor inside the building.

According to a report in the Daily Mail, footage that has emerged from the establishment shows a sheep wandering the property. Nicknamed Sidney by staff, the sheep was ushered back outside after it let itself into the hotel through electric doors, the report added.

As per the report, the lobby of the hotel and the camera turned to show the animal sauntering in through a door, looking almost like a guest waiting on the lift to take it up to its room after wandering around in the lobby.

The duty manager of the hotel, in an interaction with the publication revealed that the team were rubbing their eyes when Sidney strolled in.

"It was a bit like a weird dream," Pritchard added, before adding that Sidney has been the talk of the town and no one in any of the Premier Inns across the UK had ever heard of anything this strange.

The hotel took to Facebook to share the video of the sheep, alongside the caption, "SPOTTED: One very sheepish looking guest!. Help us caption this and we’ll let you know the baaaaaaahst one - you herd it here first."

A number of users commented on the video, with one writing, "Excuse me, "ewe" can't get through that door without a swipe card, we take the security of our guests very seriously - it's no good trying to "ram it"!!"

A second user comically wrote, "Not only do we provide the comfiest beds to help you to sleep, we also provide the sheep for you to count too!"

According to a report in The Independent, the company owns 800 hotels across the UK, Ireland and Germany.

Pritchard also revealed that the incident was actually lovely as the sheep managed to put a smile on people's faces. Staff at the hotel have since then stated that Sidney is now back in a field after its day out.