Watch: Ship Hits Massive Crane Sending it Crashing Down on Cargo Containers at Taiwanese Port

This year isn’t going too well for cargo-ferrying technology. First, the cargo ship stuck in the Suez Canal made headlines for over a week, and now, a cargo-carrying crane has collapsed in Taiwan. While the former incident didn’t result in a lot of irreversible damage, this new accident has cost Taiwanese ports a lot of harm. AP reported on Friday that the giant container gantry crane crashed over a port as a cargo ship knocked it over on Thursday morning. Now, a video of the entire incident has surfaced online.

Taiwan news shared the video, submitted by a viewer. The accident happened as a cargo ship collided with the crane around the shore. The crane then pushed another heavy crane, which toppled over a pile of shipping containers. The accident happened at container yard Yang Ming Marine Transport Corp. at the Port of Kaohsiung’s Pier 70. The ship—OOCL Durban— weighing around 86,000-ton belonged to Orient Overseas (International) Ltd. (a Hong Kong shipping company).

As the ship collided with a stationary vessel, no initial damage was caused as the ship itself was empty. However, it then crashed into the crane causing a chain of events that resulted in a loss of NT$600 million ( approx. 1,59,29,40,906 INR).

Here is the video. People can be seen running for cover and safer areas as the massive crane come crashing down and smashing the cargo containers.

Many people on social media used this accident to make jokes. A user commented, “I can only imagine his talk with the boss,” as another said, “Your shipment has been delayed.”

A YouTube channel shared a video of the same incident from a different angle. Here, you can see the ship inching closer to the shore gradually until it finally hits the vessel at the shore, eventually knocking off two cranes.

Many users here expressed concern for the well-being of dock workers around that area. According to Taiwan News, a 58-year-old dockworker has been injured. He “suffered a laceration on his right arm”. Two engineers were also trapped inside the crane but escaped unharmed.

