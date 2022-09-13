WATCH: Shocking Video Shows Stray Dog Attacking Class 7 Boy in Kozhikode, Kerala

Amid a recent spate of dog bite incidents across the country, a video of a stray dog attacking and injuring a class 7 boy in Kozhikode, Kerala, has cropped up on the Internet.

In the clip, caught in a CCTV and uploaded on Reddit, the class 7 student is seen riding a bicycle outside a house. A few other kids can also be seen coming out of the residence. Just seconds later, a stray dog comes running toward the boy and pounces on him causing the class 7 student to fall off his bicycle. The dog then proceeds to grab the boy’s leg as he tries to free himself.

As the boy keeps resisting, the dog bites his hand and gets hold of it. The canine jerks his head violently while continuing to bite the boy. In a bid to escape, the boy runs inside the house while still caught in the clutches of the dog. After a brief struggle, the dog finally leaves the boy and flees the spot.

According to Mathrubhumi, the class 7 boy was identified as Nooras, who was riding his bicycle in the Arakkinar locality of Kozhikode. Besides Nooras, the same stray dog had attacked four other people, including three children, near the Beypore town on Sunday.

The children included a sixth-standard student named Vaiga, who was bitten by the dog. 40-year-old Shamsuddin was also attacked while saving the children. The report added that at least six people were attacked by stray dogs in the state on Sunday.

A surge in cases of dog attacks has been observed recently. An incident was reported from Ghaziabad where a dog bit a kid inside a building’s lift. In another such case, a pet dog attacked a man inside a lift in a Noida housing society. In view of this spike, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has asked residents to get their pets registered and has even warned that action can be taken if someone doesn’t comply with the rule.

Read all the Latest Buzz News and Breaking News here