WATCH: Shoplifter Tries Escaping Store in Eight Pairs of Stolen Jeans, Gets Busted
An unidentified woman actually managed to pull up multiple pairs of jeans, one layer after another and tried to deceive the security guards.
Screengrab from YouTube video / DailyMail.
Can you wear eight pairs of jeans at once? Wild, right?
Well, a shoplifter actually managed to pull up multiple pairs of jeans, one layer after another and tried to deceive the security guards.
Nonetheless, her effort went futile after she was caught and made to strip all that she was trying to steal.
According to the Daily Mail, the unidentified woman was caught when she was trying to walk out of the store after wearing eight layers of jeans at once. After getting caught red-handed, she was asked to remove all those layers one by one and the moment was filmed on camera.
She was wearing six pairs of blue jeans and two pairs of black jeans. After pulling down the eighth pair, she flashed her underwear from beneath to demonstrate that she had no more pair of jeans on her.
The bizarre video has gone viral online and has clocked up around 2 million views. Where Metro UK reported that the woman may be from Venezuela, The Sun reported that the incident took place in Peru.
The video has surely left social media users amused.
One user said, “She's like a magician! I can barely fit into a pair of my own pants.”
Another one wrote, “She's half my size even with eight pairs of pants on.”
