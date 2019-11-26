Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Buzz
1-min read

WATCH: Shoplifter Tries Escaping Store in Eight Pairs of Stolen Jeans, Gets Busted

An unidentified woman actually managed to pull up multiple pairs of jeans, one layer after another and tried to deceive the security guards.

Trending Desk

Updated:November 26, 2019, 10:28 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
WATCH: Shoplifter Tries Escaping Store in Eight Pairs of Stolen Jeans, Gets Busted
Screengrab from YouTube video / DailyMail.

Can you wear eight pairs of jeans at once? Wild, right?

Well, a shoplifter actually managed to pull up multiple pairs of jeans, one layer after another and tried to deceive the security guards.

Nonetheless, her effort went futile after she was caught and made to strip all that she was trying to steal.

According to the Daily Mail, the unidentified woman was caught when she was trying to walk out of the store after wearing eight layers of jeans at once. After getting caught red-handed, she was asked to remove all those layers one by one and the moment was filmed on camera.

She was wearing six pairs of blue jeans and two pairs of black jeans. After pulling down the eighth pair, she flashed her underwear from beneath to demonstrate that she had no more pair of jeans on her.

The bizarre video has gone viral online and has clocked up around 2 million views. Where Metro UK reported that the woman may be from Venezuela, The Sun reported that the incident took place in Peru.

The video has surely left social media users amused.

One user said, “She's like a magician! I can barely fit into a pair of my own pants.”

Another one wrote, “She's half my size even with eight pairs of pants on.”

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram