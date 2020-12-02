Watch: Sikh Youth Standing Firm In Front of Gushing Water Canons at Farmer Protest Goes Viral

The farmer protest against the Farm Bill entered day seven on Wednesday with the deadlock continuing as Tuesday's meeting of farmers with the ministers turned inconclusive. As protests continue at several spots around Delhi border, powerful pictures and videos have emerged. From the youth who jumped to the police vehicle to turn off the water canon, to an old farmer being hit with a baton by a police personnel, the visual documentation of the farmer stir has left a strong memory.

In Photos: The Many Faces of Resistance as Farmers Continue Their Protest Against Farm Laws

One such video that has been going viral is of a youth who stands undeterred infront of gushing water canon. The video begins as a hazy visual with nothing much clear, but as the water pressure slows down, the youth is seen emerging stout with his arms open.

Earlier, a video and photos of one particular clash went viral on social media: Of a young protestor jumping and climbing onto a police car, to turn off the water canon which was being blasted at the farmers. As the police reaches out to him after he turns off the water-canon, he jumps his way out, mirroring something out of a movie.

The visual is being treated as almost as proof of the strength of farmers, who despite the tear gas and the biting cold of water canons, still marched forward. From social media, the place of the video is located as near Kurukshetra, where there were barricades to stop the farmers. The young protestor was identified as Navdeep Singh, a Sikh from Ambala district, who is a graduate and was protesting along with farmers from over 250 villages.