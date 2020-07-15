BUZZ

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #RajasthanCrisis #BoardResults#CricketCoronavirus
News18 »
2-MIN READ

Watch: 'Silly Cover' of Powerpuff Girls’ Theme Song Gets Twitter All Nostalgic

Video grab. (Image credit: Twitter/@BhallaRanbir)

Video grab. (Image credit: Twitter/@BhallaRanbir)

The man has done a cover of the iconic Powerpuff Girls theme song all by himself and is seen singing and playing guitar in the video.

Share this:

The lockdown has in a way given people more time to put their creative hats on. A man named Ranbir Bhalla too seemed to have utilised this time for making a fun music video.

The man has done a cover of the iconic Powerpuff Girls theme song all by himself. He is seen singing and playing guitar in the video. The fun part is for the chorus he has recorded the song in his own voice in different attires.

Ranbir took to Twitter to share the video which he captioned as, “a bunch of Ranbirs collaborated to do a silly cover of the Powerpuff Girls's theme song”.

Till now, the video has been viewed more than 21 thousand times and has been liked by over 1200 users. While the majority of the people got nostalgic on watching the video, some die hard fans pointed out an error in the song.

It seems like Ranbir accidentally referred to Bubbles as the commander instead of Blossoms. However, he wittyly replied to a person who pointed out and accepted the error. He wrote, “Whoops! you're right. i'll tell the other Ranbirs to make note of this. wasnt me i swear”

Here’s a look at the reaction of die hard PPG fans who pointed out

Majority of the people who reacted to the post were all praises for the man. Most people called the video call and lauded him for his talent.

Take a look at some of the reactions:

Did it spark nostalgia for you too?

Next Story
Loading