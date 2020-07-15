Watch: 'Silly Cover' of Powerpuff Girls’ Theme Song Gets Twitter All Nostalgic

The lockdown has in a way given people more time to put their creative hats on. A man named Ranbir Bhalla too seemed to have utilised this time for making a fun music video.

The man has done a cover of the iconic Powerpuff Girls theme song all by himself. He is seen singing and playing guitar in the video. The fun part is for the chorus he has recorded the song in his own voice in different attires.

Ranbir took to Twitter to share the video which he captioned as, “a bunch of Ranbirs collaborated to do a silly cover of the Powerpuff Girls's theme song”.

a bunch of Ranbirs collaborated to do a silly cover of the Powerpuff Girls's theme song pic.twitter.com/h1P58dCXWl — Ranbir (@BhallaRanbir) July 14, 2020

Till now, the video has been viewed more than 21 thousand times and has been liked by over 1200 users. While the majority of the people got nostalgic on watching the video, some die hard fans pointed out an error in the song.

It seems like Ranbir accidentally referred to Bubbles as the commander instead of Blossoms. However, he wittyly replied to a person who pointed out and accepted the error. He wrote, “Whoops! you're right. i'll tell the other Ranbirs to make note of this. wasnt me i swear”

Not to sound like an ass but blossom is the commander and leader and bubbles is the joy and laughter still very very very cool — cake memes stan acc (@souperino_) July 14, 2020

Here’s a look at the reaction of die hard PPG fans who pointed out

Not to sound like an ass but blossom is the commander and leader and bubbles is the joy and laughter still very very very cool — cake memes stan acc (@souperino_) July 14, 2020

This is amazing, but umm...Blossom is our commander & leader and Bubbles is our joy and Laughter. :P — (@cadeely) July 14, 2020

Majority of the people who reacted to the post were all praises for the man. Most people called the video call and lauded him for his talent.

Take a look at some of the reactions:

Oh my god! My childhood just played right in front of my eyes (I still watch it with my niece) — Kameshwari (@Kameshwari93) July 14, 2020

You’re so talented. You’re destined to go big soon. Keep at it! — Raghav (@raxghav) July 14, 2020

Superb! really Awesome!!! On the flipside this adds to existing songs & videos that keep me awake right when I want to go to sleep — Abhishek Bhalerao (@Mumbaiactor1) July 15, 2020

This deserves millioonnnnssssss of retweets and likessss — bhooklagrhihe (@UbaidahSaroha) July 14, 2020

omg you're like all my brain cells during anything serious or important but fr, i dig this 10/10 top tier content — ᵈᵒⁿ'ᵗ ᵗᵒᵘᶜʰ ᵐᵉ ⁱ'ˡˡ ᶜʳᵘᵐᵇˡᵉ (@cattikaa) July 14, 2020

Did it spark nostalgia for you too?