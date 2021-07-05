WATCH: Singapore PM Wears Turban to Inaugurate Gurudwara with Sat Sri Akaal, Video Goes Viral

Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong left netizens and the Sikh community impressed with his turban-wearing skills and perfect Sat Sri Akaal greeting after he inaugurated the country’s newly renovated Silat Road Sikh Temple. Loong, who was the guest of honour at the inauguration ceremony, was seen in a white kurta and turban as he addressed the Sikh community settled in the Southeast Asian country. A clipping of the address was shared on Twitter by Parminder Singh on Sunday. The thirty-one-second video showed Loong thanking the key members of Singapore’s Sikh community, followed by a hearty greeting saying “Sat Sri Akaal.”

Loong’s attempt at assimilating the Sikh culture has won him quite a lot of praise on the microblogging site. Sharing the video on his Twitter handle, Parminder had written, “Singapore Prime Minister,@leehsienloong inaugurated a newly renovated Gurudwara wearing an immaculate turban and greeting everyone with a perfect Sat Sri Akaal!”

A few netizens commented on Parminder’s tweet and commended the Singaporean society for its multiculturalism and promotion of harmony and peace. Many praised Loong’s leadership qualities as one user commented, “Rarely will you find great compassion and great capability in a world leader.”

For some,Loong had set an example of how a politician should embrace the minority communities in a country and welcome them.

According to a report by the Straits Times, the budget for the renovation of the Gurudwara was $2.5 million, with funds raised from donors. After the renovation, the Gurudwara’s kitchen and its food preparation and dining areas have expanded in size by about 20 per cent, allowing volunteers to serve up to 2,000 meals in a day. The ventilation of the Gurudwara has been improved and eco-friendly lights, as well as an additional ramp to improve access for the elderly, have been installed.

