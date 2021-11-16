WATCH: Singer's Arabic Rendition of 'Manike Mage Hithe' is Winning the Internet

Music has the ability to subjugate geographical boundaries. Thanks to the expansive reach of the internet, songs in foreign languages help in overcoming the barriers of language. The latest and biggest example being Manike Mage Hithe by singer-rapper Yohani. The Sri Lankan song is trending worldwide for its unique tune. Crossing millions of views on YouTube, the track has received shout-outs from the likes of Amitabh Bachchan with many others found grooving to the earworm. In early September, the Sinhalese musician’s cover of ‘Manike Mage Hithe’ went viral in India, inspiring countless versions and Reels in multiple regional languages.

Several covers in regional languages have been made in India including Gujarati and Marathi. The song’s popularity has been additionally affirmed by amazing renditions from other foreign countries. The latest being the Arabic version, which has caught the frenzy of netizens. Posted on Instagram by Marwa Khalil, the now-viral video shows her singing the viral song in Arabic language featuring rap by an artist called Attalla.

Take a look:

The clip since posted has amassed thousands of views with several positive reactions in the comments.

Not long ago, a cover by Dutch singer Emma Heesters went viral on social media channels. The soulful rendition translated the lyrics of the original song in English. The acoustic version of the peppy track conquered many hearts online.

Originally sung by Satheeshan Rathnayaka, the lyrics of the viral Sinhalese ballad were penned by Dukan ARX. Yohani’s rendition is actually a cover of the original song produced by Chamath Sangeeth. She started the track with just a piano, sitting in front of her phone. After Sangeeth asked her to sing the whole song, she recorded the music video during the lockdown which also included Satheeshan rapping. In addition to the sweet lyrics, the Sinhalese singer’s teen-like gazes into the camera and soprano tones has enraptured millions.

Manike Mage Hithe has been used on TikTok and Instagram Reels with fan-made videos taking the song as a musical backdrop for popular shots. Recently, Yohani recorded the female version of the film Shiddat’s title track.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.