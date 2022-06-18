WATCH: Sisters-in-Law Fall into Drain While Fighting amid Crowd of Onlookers in Rajasthan

Arguments and differences among family members aren't something new. Unless they come out open on the road or go down the drain like in the case of this viral video. The video, which was posted online by a Twitter user, features two women fighting inside a drain as onlookers capture the act on video. As per the caption of the video, the women reportedly are sisters-in-law and ended up in the drain after an argument over a property dispute went horribly wrong. In the video, they can be seen mercilessly attacking each other with punches. Instead of stopping the fight, other members of the family can also be taking sides in the faceoff.

Since being posted online on June 17, the video has garnered over 1.5 lakh views on Twitter along with a flood reaction from the users.

According to a report in Dainik Bhaskar, the women belonged to a reputed family of Rajasthan's Ajmer. Narendra Kumawat, a petrol pump owner, and the family of his deceased brother have been at loggerheads over the ownership of petrol for quite a long. on Thursday, the widow of the deceased brother, accompanied by the members of her maternal family, reached the disputed petrol pump and started a confrontation.

Narendra Kumawat’s wife retaliated with a response and the fight soon escalated with the two sisters in laws pulling each other's hair on the street.

The fight intensified and was soon joined by other members s of the family. Both the parties have filed a police complaint of assault against each other.

However, this is not the first such video to have surfaced on the internet. Earlier this year, a video of Bangalore school girls fighting on the streets had gone viral on social media. The girls dressed in school uniforms were seen pulling each other's hair. The fight reportedly started between two girls who were fighting over a guy but things escalated after their friends joined in.

