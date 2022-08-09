WATCH: Sitar Rendition of Beethoven's Fur Elise Leaves the Internet Mesmerised

After leaving the netizens mesmerised with his sitar rendition of Kal Ho Naa Ho, music producer, and sitarist Rishab Rikhiram Sharma has once again set the mood right on the internet with his latest enthralling performance. This time taking to his official Instagram account yesterday, the musician dropped a captivating video of himself performing Beethoven’s Fur Elise. Fur Elise is one of the most recognised tunes, coming from the classical music of legendary German composer Ludwig Van Beethoven, who was considered one of the most admired composers in the history of Western music.

The most intriguing part about Rishab’s performance is that we have rarely witnessed Fur Elise being played on Sitar. And time and again, we have come across videos of musicians playing this classic tune on the piano. In fact, Beethoven’s original composition is also on piano only. However, Rishab has made the netizens feel all sorts of goosebumps, by revealing his sitar rendition of Fur Elise. While sharing the now-viral video, Rishab wrote in the caption, “Tried something new on my Sitar, playing the bass notes on the Kharaj strings (lower octave) was something. Song: Für Elise by Beethoven in D minor.”

Rishab’s attempt is truly mesmerising and will make you play it on loop. Apart from his millions of fans and followers, Rishab even grabbed the attention of many celebrities. TV star Rashami Desai took to the comments section and dropped a red heart emoticon. American singer and songwriter Axel Mansoor commented, “Sounds beautiful!!” TEDx speaker Somdutta Singh commented, “Amazing,” and ended with a handful of red heart emoticons.

Pakistani actress Mehreen Sayed also dropped a red heart emoticon. So far Rishab’s video has been played over 200 thousand times and has garnered around 20 thousand likes.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here