Watch: Six-Year-Old Breaks Down as He Reads out Heartfelt Note Thanking His Coach

Kids often win hearts with the tiniest of the efforts they make. Something similar has happened in Indiana, United States, which is now going viral and winning several hearts. In a video, which has melted a million hearts now, a first-grade student at Charles Elementary School, located in Richmond, US, can be seen reading a lovely thank you note to his football coach.

As the boy proceeds with the words written by him on the note, he breaks down into tears. This is when the coach hugs him tightly. Jayden, the six-year-old child cannot control his tears as he holds his coach.

The child wanted to surprise his coach with a gift and a heartfelt letter for his hard work during the season. He handed his coach Richard Nelloms a mug that reads ‘A good coach can change the game. A great coach can change a life.’

This was not it. Jayden also penned down his feelings in a thank you note. He reads, “Dear Coach Richard, you have been the greatest coach of my life. I love you Richard. You help me love football again. Thank you for being my favorite coach. Love, Jayden.” His voice begins to shiver in the mid of the letter.

On his Facebook page, coach Nelloms shared that while he hold back tears when Jayden presented him with the letter, he broke down while rewatching the video. He wrote, “I held it together when Jayden was reading to me. But after I watched it, I couldn’t hold back my tears. This was something that I felt so lucky to have an opportunity to do... I felt blessed with the chance to be myself and teach my players how to have fun no matter what.”

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.