WATCH: Skiing Icon Refusing to End Handshake With Roger Federer is All of Us

Mikaela Shiffrin and Roger Federer are two renowned sports personalities who have achieved global fan following with their exceptional feat. While Mikaela Shiffrin is a two-time Gold medallist in the Olympics, Federer is a legendary tennis player. Back in 2018, the two came face-to-face with each other during an interview as they discussed their food preferences at the Laver Cup in Chicago.

Now, a throwback video from the iconic interview has resurfaced online, leaving the internet in awe of the sports personalities. The clip in question details what occurred at the very end of the interview segment, when both Mikaela Shiffrin and Roger Federer said their closing statements to wrap up the interview.

While concluding Shiffrin said, “Congratulations. By the way, I have always wanted to say this to you. Congratulations on an incredible career – that’s not over yet; make sure to say that” as she held on to Federer’s hands without leaving it for a single moment. When Federer tried to loosen his drip, Shiffrin quickly added, “And, I am not going to hold onto your hand anymore”.

Shiffrin did let go of Federer’s hands and it caused the tennis legend to break out in laughter. Smiling contagiously at her statement, the Swiss tennis players concluded, “All the best. This was a fun interview. I enjoyed it.” After everything was said and done, Shiffrin gasped, “Oh my god” as she quickly moved away from her chair appearing to be collapsing any minute by being left starstruck by her interaction with Roger Federer.

Shiffrin’s genuine reaction prompted the audience behind the camera to hoot and cheer for her, meanwhile, even Federer laughed out loud uncontrollably. Watch the snippet of their interview below:

This is so cute, she is all of us!😂💗https://t.co/mA05un8rdc pic.twitter.com/2wsIKwEoAb — Allez Roger (@fedrermoment) July 28, 2022

As soon as the clip surfaced online, it prompted a thunderous response from sports lovers. A user highlighted how Shiffrin held it all together until the last moment, “she held it together really well! I think the majority of us would have embarrassed ourselves thoroughly.”

😂😂😂😂😂😂she held it together really well! I think the majority of us would have embarrassed ourselves thoroughly — Ms. W (@Misstoruja) July 29, 2022

Another added, “I would react the same way if meeting or bring that close to RF, the GOAT!”

I would react the same way if meeting or bring that close to RF, the GOAT!!!😉❤️ — Julie Kerrick (@KerrickJulie) July 29, 2022

One more chimed in to say, “It isn’t so much his greatness as a tennis player, although that is there, but his greatness as a human being, that I think makes all of us even more enamored by this Saint of a Human Being.”

It isn't so much his greatness as a tennis player, although that is there, but his greatness as a human being, that I think makes all of us even more enamored by this Saint of a Human Being. — Greg (@wildcatgriffin) July 29, 2022

Check out a few more responses below:

Just look at Roger😂🤣 He just doesn't stop….giggling in the whole video😭❤️I miss him😚 — Parul (@parul108) July 28, 2022

All of us. Yesss. I’ll never let go of the HANDSHAKE 🤣 — Sahana (@Yessrao) July 29, 2022

I know exactly how she feels.🤣🦁💙 — annfedfan (@amlennon21) July 29, 2022

Gold — Daniel (@Isthatdanielson) July 29, 2022

Hahaha @MikaelaShiffrin this is gold. I would’ve reacted the same way. 😅 — Giancarlo Paredes (@Giani1) July 29, 2022

Ahahahaha…gosh she is so us!! Roger is so used to it… 😂 — Sunita Sigtia (@sunitasigtia) July 29, 2022

this is the best. how can you not love both of them? — david jones (@davejones406) July 29, 2022

I blame Roger ❤️ — BE21EVER (@lawncricket) July 29, 2022

The viral throwback clip of Mikaela Shiffrin and Roger Federer has garnered over 2,000 likes on the micro-blogging site.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here