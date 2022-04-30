WATCH: Skydiver from Mumbai Solves Rubik's Puzzle During 13,000ft Freefall from Plane

A skydiver has solved a Rubik’s cube pyramid puzzle during a 13,000 feet freefall from a plane in Thailand. The skydiver named Chinmay Prabu completed the Pyranminx, a tetrahedron version of the Rubik’s cube within 30 seconds during the skydive on April 14th, according to the Daily Mail. As per Guinness World Records, the young skydiver is from Mumbai. He solved the puzzle during the freefall in 24.22 seconds. During the attempt, he was strapped to a skilled skydiver. It was difficult for him to complete the puzzle due to the wind resistance, but he managed to solve the pyramid in record time. After the successful attempt, he releases the parachute, smiles at the camera and shows off the single-coloured sides in a viral video.

According to Guinness World Records, Chinmay holds the record for the fastest time to solve a rotating puzzle while in freefall.

In addition, he has completed several other records, which include the most Pyraminx puzzles which had been solved underwater in nine on one minute and 48 seconds and also while riding a bike in one hour and seven minutes.

Here is the video:

“After having two Guinness World Records titles to my name, one for solving Pyraminx puzzles underwater, and on land while riding a bicycle - the next idea that immediately popped into my mind was why not the sky? After spending sleepless nights, today I finally went skydiving in Thailand and solved a Pyraminx puzzle in 24 seconds while in freefall," he was quoted as saying by Daily Mail.

In a similar feat, a boy from Tamil Nadu earned the title of being the fastest person to solve the rotating puzzle cube on a bicycle. The video of the boy has been shared by the official Instagram handle of Guinness World Record. It has garnered over 66,000 views. The boy from Tamil Nadu named Jayadharshan Venkatesan has achieved the fastest time of 14.32 seconds to solve the cube. The video shows him riding a Hercules bicycle while he solves Rubik’s cube in a record time.

Also, a teen from the US has smashed his own past record to solve the Rubik’s cube blindfolded in just 14.67 seconds. After achieving the feat, the teen, named Tommy Cherry, has retained his title of being the fastest person to solve the rotating puzzle cube blindfolded.

