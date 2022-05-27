WATCH: Skydiver Video Calls Parents While Jumping off a Plane in Ireland

A video getting viral on the internet shows how a son called up his parents whilst on a trip around the world. Though it is normal for people to call their loved ones while travelling, this man called his parents while he was diving down from 14,000 feet in the sky. Including your parents in your moments of happiness and joy is one of the best things you can do for them. Roger, from Ireland, called up his parents, Pat and Mary, to make them a part of his amazing experience of skydiving from an airplane. The video, shot in 2015, is gaining traction again and winning hearts on the internet.

Roger, in the video, is seen sitting in a cabin-like structure with a man with goggles sitting behind him. He says, “Okay so I am going to jump out of an airplane now so, I will talk to you in a second.” Meanwhile, his parents are seen gazing at the screen, clueless about what is coming next.

“Can you hear a word he is saying?” says Pat, when Roger is seen jumping out of an airplane. “Is he in an airplane or what?” Pat asks shockingly. The mother exclaims, “Oh no! He is jumping out of an airplane.” Still trying to process that his son is currently falling from the sky, Pat says, “I thought he was in a bus!” He added, “He is doing a selfie coming down in the f**king airplane.”

Watch the clip here:

Mary, Roger’s mother, takes a photograph of the screen, while Pat jokingly says, “And we thought you missed us!” As Roger lands, Mary claps in joy and a tad bit of shock that still lingers.

Netizens were delighted to see the interaction between a son and their cheerful parents. One user commented, “You can tell his parents are fun as hell.” “Can we talk about how freaking hilarious and adorable his parents are? This was so sweet!” wrote another. One user said he wanted to call his parents after watching the video, which according to the user is “priceless.”

