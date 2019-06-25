Take the pledge to vote

»
1-min read

Watch: Sleeping Man Doesn't Even Wake Up as a Snake is Rescued from His Kurta

Normally, anyone in his situation would freak out completely. However, this man did not even wake up as the snake was retrieved from inside his dhoti kurta.

Jashodhara Mukherjee | News18.com

Updated:June 25, 2019, 8:52 PM IST
In a video that has been widely circulated on social media, a man can be seen sleeping peacefully on the floor, with a snake peeping from under his kurta.

In Maharashtra’s Ahmednagar, the man had been sleeping on the floor of a hospital when a green snake crawled in at some point and took refuge. The man did not even realise what was happening.

People around him noticed the green snake and alerted the authorities. The hospital then alerted the Wildlife Rescue Society in Ahmednagar and asked for their help.

In the video, the rescuers can be seen pulling the snake out from inside the man's apparel, without waking him up. In fact, the snake too emerged unscathed.

It is quite amusing to see how the man managed to continue sleeping, without stirring even a bit, all through.

We can't help but wonder what his reaction must have been when he found out after finally waking up.

You can watch the full video here:

