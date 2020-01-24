Watch: Video of Sloth Bear Shooing Tiger Away is the Funniest Thing You'll See Today

A video has taken the internet by a storm after a sloth bear scared off a tiger in Rajasthan’s Ranthambore National Park.

In the clip, which has been shared on the micro-blogging site Twitter by Rajya Sabha MP Parimal Nathwani, it can be seen a black coloured sloth bear shooed off a tiger without an ounce of fear.

Nethwani, who’s tweet has till now got more than 700 retweets, captioned the video as, “This video captures an unexpected #clash between #Tiger & Sloth Bear in #Rajasthan’s @ranthamborepark. Just as the Tiger seems to dominate the unaware Sloth Bear, it springs at the Tiger and scares it off! #Wildlife is full of such wonders & surprises. @ParveenKaswan @WWFINDIA.”

This video captures an unexpected #clash between #Tiger & Sloth Bear in #Rajasthan’s @ranthamborepark. Just as the Tiger seems to dominate the unaware Sloth Bear, it springs at the Tiger and scares it off! #Wildlife is full of such wonders & surprises.@ParveenKaswan @WWFINDIA pic.twitter.com/bbyfP6uFuZ — Parimal Nathwani (@mpparimal) January 21, 2020

The one minute and 22-second clip, which has been viewed over 35 thousand times, has Twitteratis all in praise of the sloth.

A user while replying to the tweet said, “1. Sloth Bear doesn't really wants to confront, but had to face the tigers. 2. Makes itself taller than the tigers to drive them off 3. Doesn't show it's back, as far as possible.. initially walks back.. 4. When back does get exposed, runs the fastest it can.. Wild life morals.”

1. Sloth Bear doesn't really wants to confront, but had to face the tigers.2. Makes itself taller than the tigers to drive them off3. Doesn't show it's back, as far as possible.. initially walks back..4. When back does get exposed, runs the fastest it can..Wild life morals.. — Dr.Deepak Arkalgud (@DArkalgud) January 22, 2020

Most users, who reacted to the video were also full of praises:

Incredible... unperturbed by presence of 2 tigers! pic.twitter.com/K53CDpXbkU — kamal (@Kamaalsharma) January 21, 2020

The tigers will “bear” this in mind the next time they hunt — sandy (@sandy61974399) January 21, 2020

I love bears 😍 — Jyoti Ahuja (@jyohuja) January 22, 2020

