Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Buzz
1-min read

Watch: Video of Sloth Bear Shooing Tiger Away is the Funniest Thing You'll See Today

A video has taken internet by a storm after a sloth bear scared off a tiger in Rajasthan’s Ranthambore National Park.

Trending Desk

Updated:January 24, 2020, 8:39 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Watch: Video of Sloth Bear Shooing Tiger Away is the Funniest Thing You'll See Today
A video has taken internet by a storm after a sloth bear scared off a tiger in Rajasthan’s Ranthambore National Park.

A video has taken the internet by a storm after a sloth bear scared off a tiger in Rajasthan’s Ranthambore National Park.

In the clip, which has been shared on the micro-blogging site Twitter by Rajya Sabha MP Parimal Nathwani, it can be seen a black coloured sloth bear shooed off a tiger without an ounce of fear.

Nethwani, who’s tweet has till now got more than 700 retweets, captioned the video as, “This video captures an unexpected #clash between #Tiger & Sloth Bear in #Rajasthan’s @ranthamborepark. Just as the Tiger seems to dominate the unaware Sloth Bear, it springs at the Tiger and scares it off! #Wildlife is full of such wonders & surprises. @ParveenKaswan @WWFINDIA.”

The one minute and 22-second clip, which has been viewed over 35 thousand times, has Twitteratis all in praise of the sloth.

A user while replying to the tweet said, “1. Sloth Bear doesn't really wants to confront, but had to face the tigers. 2. Makes itself taller than the tigers to drive them off 3. Doesn't show it's back, as far as possible.. initially walks back.. 4. When back does get exposed, runs the fastest it can.. Wild life morals.”

Most users, who reacted to the video were also full of praises:

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram