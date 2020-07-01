Watch: 'Smart' Goat Uses Buffalo as Ladder to Reach Tree Leaves in This Viral Video

Not only humans, but animals also sometimes find jugaad to get what they want. A video of a goat has surfaced on social media, in which it can be seen taking a clever way to reach the leaves which were at a height from the ground.

The clip, which was shared by IFS officer Sudha Ramen on Twitter, shows the goat jumping on to the back of a buffalo to munch on tree leaves. The buffalo is seen tied to a tree.

️ Shared. pic.twitter.com/gy3Do1ugOt — Sudha Ramen IFS (@SudhaRamenIFS) June 25, 2020

Putting out the video, Ramen wrote, “That's a smart goat.” In this beginning of the clip, the goat can be seen preparing itself to hop on to the buffalo, which it used as ladder. Then, it rests its front legs on the tree trunk to eat the leaves.

The 10-second clip has garnered over 1k likes and 250 retweets. Netizens have also flooded the post with comments. Many people posted funny comments, while some praised the goat for its smart approach.

A user put out a picture of Prabhas from Bahubali 2, in which he can be seen standing with one on trunk and another on the back of an elephant. He called the goat Bahubali.

Another person tried to draw a similarity between what the goat did and corporate culture. He said, “Corporate culture of travelling on others shoulders and grab their opportunity.”

Corporate culture of travelling on others shoulders and grab their opportunity. — Banker Yuva (@bankeryuva) June 25, 2020

One netizen said, “Buffalo helping a friend to reach his goal perhaps,” while the other wrote, “Animals are way smarter than we think.”

Buffalo helping a friend to reach his goal perhaps. — SUNEETH .DIVISION VICE PRESIDENT,TRS PARTY (@suneethsunrise1) June 25, 2020

Animals are way smarter than we think — Rakesh km (@Rakhi1625) June 26, 2020



