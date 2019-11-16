Watch: Smriti Irani Performs 'Talwar Raas' with Swords at Cultural Event in Gujarat

Union Minister for Textiles and Women & Child Development Smriti Irani on Friday performed "Talwar Raas" at a cultural event in Gujarat. The video of the actor-turned-politician wielding a couple of swords and dancing with participants on stage has gone viral on social media, garnering comments on the Union Minister's performance.

In the clip shared by news agency ANI, Irani is clad in a blue saree, holding swords in both her hands and trying to match steps with performers on stage.

The Amethi MP is seen performing "Talwar Raas", a traditional dance form using swords, during a cultural event hosted by the Shree Swaminarayan Gurukul in Bhavnagar, Gujarat.

The performers with whom the Amethi MP is seen performing "Talwar Rass" are dressed in saffron turbans and vests.

#WATCH Gujarat: Union Minister Smriti Irani performs ‘talwar raas’, a traditional dance form using swords, at a cultural programme in Bhavnagar. (15.11.19) pic.twitter.com/xBgZyDHG45 — ANI (@ANI) November 15, 2019

Since being posted, the 17-second clip has been viewed 34 thousand times and garnered nearly 3,000 likes. Many in the comments section were reminded of the time Irani appeared as a an actress on TV serials where she would often perform such dances.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.