WATCH: Smriti Irani Wishes her Fans a Happy Holi with Rajasthani Art Clip

We’re past the day that occasioned this Holi-special post from actress-turned politician Smriti Irani but it’s never too late to appreciate a photo or a clip made for a festival. On Friday, the Union Minister of Women and Child Development posted a rather artistic but beautiful clip of people celebrating Holi in the Kankroli city of Rajasthan in the 19th century. The clip features miniature paintings of people celebrating the festival of colours with great zest and zeal, sporting their best traditional outfits for the day. The video also shows some priests performing puja in front of what appears to be a sculpture of Lord Balaji.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Smriti Irani wrote: “Rang utsav ki hardik shubhkamnayein (Heartiest wishes on the festival of colours).”

Reacting to her post, actor Vikrant Massey wished her back and commented: “Aapko bhi, bahut bahut subhkamnayein ma’am (Happy Holi to you too, ma’am).”

Smriti Irani’s post is becoming her Instafam’s favourite Holi post. Since being shared online, it has garnered over 50 thousand views. Many users have dropped heart eye, flower and prayer emojis in the comments section.

See Smriti Irani’s Holi-special post here:

On her Twitter profile, Smriti Irani shared a simple yet sweet Holi wish. She wrote: “Wishing you all a very Happy Holi, the festival of joy, gaiety and colours. May this festival fill our lives with colors of success, happiness and prosperity” alongside a photo of colour-filled pots and a text that read: “Holi ki hardik shubhkamnayein.”

उमंग, उल्लास और रंगों के पावन त्यौहार होली की आप सभी को हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं।यह उत्सव हम सभी के जीवन को सफलता, खुशहाली एवं समृद्धि के रंगों से भर दे, ऐसी कामना करती हूँ। pic.twitter.com/MdxU1I7agX — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) March 18, 2022

In terms of her work in television industry, Smriti Irani is best known for playing the role of Tulsi Virani in Kyunkii…Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. Her other TV shows are Hum Hain Kal Aaj Aur Kal, Thodi Si Zameen Thoda Sa Aasmaan and Virrudh among others.

Smriti stepped into politics in 2003. Smriti Irani is currently serving in the cabinet of Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the Minister of Women and Child Development.

