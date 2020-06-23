WATCH: Snake Sipping Water off a Spoon in Rare Video Leaves Internet Hissss-terical

We humans might claim to be the most knowledgeable among all other species, have seen and experienced everything. However, there are a few things which are still new to human eyes, yet so mesmerizing. And nature, including the flora and fauna, seems to surprise us the most.







Snakes might be considered one of the most dangerous species on the Earth, with even a sight being enough to scare the bravest hearts. But what would your reaction be if you ever witnessed a snake sipping some water off a spoon? Well, that might sound unbelievable to you, but the following video might change your thought.







Lokki, a Western Hognose, has been winning hearts online with one of his recent videos. In the official Instagram page of the pet, the reptile can be seen sipping water off a spoon. 'Our little zombie hog is so spoiled!!!' read the caption.











The video has been viewed more than 8 thousand times. As usual, netizens found it difficult to believe their eyes, calling it extremely cute. A user even asked if the snake is poisonous, to which the page replied, "nope not deadly poisonous at all. He doesn’t even have front fangs so can’t nip you easily... he is so incredible gentle".







In another post, the pet owner revealed that Lokki recently shed his skin. "Greeting #lokkithesnake this morning... he had a great sleeve shed with no complications," read the caption, along with an advice #alwayschecktheeyes.





