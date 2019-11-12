Take the pledge to vote

Watch: Sneaky Sea Lion Waddles Into Hotel Swimming Pool Area and Takes a Dip

In the 36-second clip, released on YouTube, the lumbering sea lion can be seen struggling to cross the fence to enter a hotel pool in Galápagos Islands.

Trending Desk

November 12, 2019, 4:12 PM IST
Watch: Sneaky Sea Lion Waddles Into Hotel Swimming Pool Area and Takes a Dip
Video of a sneaky sea lion diving into a hotel swimming pool in the Galápagos Islands has been going viral on the internet.

In the 36-second clip, released on YouTube, the lumbering sea lion can be seen struggling to cross the fence to enter the pool, even as other guests sat around the poolside restaurants and bars. Once the shimmering black sea lion manages to cross the fence, it waddles over over to the pool and performs a perfect nose-dive, much to the amusement of onlookers who supported it with cheers.

The sea lion swims right across the pool and lifts its head out of the water at the other end, much like humans relieved after a dip in cool water.

The camera person filming the stunt notes that the intruding animal was wearing a tag.

Turns out the sea lion had sneaked out from the Galápagos Islands’ harbor. It then joined a safari expedition group who were, at that time, finishing their meal at a seaside hotel in Puerto Ayora in Ecuador. However, the animal remained oblivious to the human presence there.

According to Academy Bay Diving, Galápagos sea lions are capable of diving in to depths of almost 600 yards. This species of seal can stay underwater for a duration of ten minutes at a stretch.

