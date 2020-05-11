BUZZ

1-MIN READ

Watch: SNL and Frozen's Olaf Tell Parents to ‘Let Kids Drink’ in Parody Song Video

(Image credit: Twitter)

(Image credit: Twitter)

The new parody song, titled Let Kids Drink, is especially for those parents who are tired of handling their little ones during the quarantine period and wish to spend some cheerful time.

Amid the distressing and disturbing times of COVID-19, Saturday Night Live (SNL) is giving us reasons to smile and laugh. The weekend episode created a music parody on the tunes of Frozen’s popular song Let It Go.

The new parody song, titled Let Kids Drink, is especially for those parents who are tired of handling their little ones during the quarantine period and wish to spend some cheerful time, USA Today reported.

The video asks the parents stuck at home to have some fun and let their kids enjoy it too.

The song is sung by the cast members that include Kenan Thompson, Alex Moffat, Cecily Strong, Aidy Bryant, Beck Bennett, Pete Davidson, Chris Redd, Ego Nwodim and Mikey Day. It also had with a cameo from Josh Gad, who voiced Olaf in the Frozen franchise. A line in the song also read that Olaf’s role in the video was not approved by Disney.

The lyrics of the song went, “Parents need some help these days. Kids could use some, too. So, given the special circumstance, we'd like to introduce a special rule: Let kids drink.”

As most of the other video shows, this episode of SNL was also filmed by the cast members remotely in the homes.

While the music video was meant as humour and satire, it has drawn some controversy, cartermatt.com reported. Parents criticized the visuals that show kids drinking. Meanwhile, the SNL cast members insisted that the parody music was meant for fun.


