Watch: Snuggling of These Insta-celeb Dogs in a Blanket will Melt Your Hearts

The internet loves cute dog videos and it loves cute videos of rescued puppies even more! And just like the world of human Instagram influencers, there are some doggos and cattos on the ‘gram who steal hearts every time their faces appear on the screen.

One such dog is Knut who exists on Instagram as Knutini. Their Instagram fan-following is more than 62,000 at the moment. Their latest video has become viral and has all the right reason for their blown-up popularity.

In the short video clip, a Pomeranian-mix breed puppy Knut sits in a white blanket on a forest floor strewn with fallen autumn leaves. Another puppy, a sausage dog named Pauli sits beside him. As the well-trained dog’s owner instructs him behind the camera, Knut very diligently puts his blanket around the other puppy, the two then snuggle together. The video is titled “Baby it’s cold outside” for the popular song.

Here is the adorable video which has over 1,09,000 likes on Instagram.

The video is from Hamburg, Germany. The adorable footage of blond Knut taking the black, short-haired Dachshund under his blanket like a beloved friend must have been a pretty hard shoot. As noticed by one of the commenters who was baffled as how he could be trained to do this so precisely. “How did you get Knut to do that?” asked one user. Another said “he real magic is how that blanket/towel stays on around them!! How did it not slide off!?

According to Daily Mail, the puppy (and the Instagram page) belongs to a woman called Antonia. She had adopted the dog when he was a mere four-month-old puppy and is now a little over two-years-old. It was revealed that the pup was born in Cyprus from where he was rescued in August 2018. He was kept in a shed there with over 40 dogs! Whereas Pauli was rescued from Hungary and adopted by Antonia's mother Sylvia.

The Instagram page bio says ‘rescued is my favourite breed’ and there are often positive messages about rescuing and adopting dogs instead of buying.