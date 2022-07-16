WATCH: Sobbing UP School Children Cling Onto Favourite Teacher as He Says Goodbye

Teachers play an essential role in shaping a country’s future. The bond between a student and teacher is often deemed similar to the relationship shared between children and their parents. Needless to say, no matter how strict or lenient a teacher might be, they become an inseparable and unforgettable part of one’s life.

Speaking of which, recently a video of a teacher’s farewell party is going viral on the internet. The clip in question was captured in the Chandauli district of Uttar Pradesh. A school teacher happened to have transferred to another location and to bid him a proper goodbye, the school organized a special farewell event. However, when the actual time arrived to say goodbyes, the students of the school surrounded their teacher and began crying inconsolably.

If the clip is anything to go by, it appears that the teacher in question during his course in the school successfully managed to build an unbreakable bond with the kids. As a result, the students couldn’t bear to part ways with their teacher. The viral video was circulated by a local news channel on Twitter and instantly gained massive attention from the Indian masses.

Take a look at it below:

A barrage of users retweeted the clip, heaping praises for the teacher, thereby highlighting how important a teacher-student bond needs to be. One user said that the reaction of his student is the biggest achievement of the viral teacher. They said, “This achievement is more than earning crores of rupees. Our country needs more teachers like this”.

Our country needs more teachers like this❤️👑 https://t.co/nIYvnzCTGG — Vishwajeet Verma (@Vishwajeet8877) July 15, 2022

Another detailed how teachers play a crucial role in shaping the future, “Teachers plays a very important role in life, esp. pre primary & primary teachers, they shape the future by not only imparting education but also teaching values and ethics.”

Teachers plays a very important role in life, esp. pre primary & primary teachers, they shape the future by not only imparting education but also teaching values and ethics. #teacher #GuruPurnima #India https://t.co/ei2xmHzcDL — Rahul Dey (@deyrahul1990) July 15, 2022

One more chimed in to extend more power to the viral teacher and wrote, “Look at the value of a good teacher! Even seven to eight year old understand the value of being guided by a good teacher. More power to all such Teachers! This is the reason why we still celebrate “Guru Purnima”.

This is the reason why we still celebrate “Guru Purnima”.#Teachers https://t.co/GG4QoDZhZW — Shahab Jafri (@ShahabJafri55) July 15, 2022

Check out more reactions here:

What a beautiful and heart touching video. He must be a wonderful teacher and great driving force in that school, which made each child cry out loud. https://t.co/jm5uUphKNM — Dr. Nidhi Patel (@IASDrNidhiPatel) July 15, 2022

When a teacher grows you from grassroot level, leaving them (even after completion of syllabus) is so so difficult. I can understand and relate what must be going on in the minds and hearts of these students. https://t.co/Mxw8jxRt2q — Aadarsh 💞 (@aadarshdixit2) July 15, 2022

No other profession boasts this much love and respect. (If done right) https://t.co/MkMzBdO2fe — salah (@salah987609) July 15, 2022

A very emotional moment https://t.co/982Po7hqz4 — Raj Upadhyay (@rajklsxc) July 15, 2022

It was on Friday when the clip surfaced online and it has already amassed over 45K likes and 8K retweets on the micro-blogging site.

