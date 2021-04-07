WATCH: Social Media Star Niharika Grooves to Shilpa Shetty's Bollywood Hit with Best Friend in Funny Sumo Suit

Social media influencers leave no stones unturned to entertain netizens. There are several videos out there that will make your day. However, this clip of two influencers from India, who are currently in the US, will surely make you go ROFL. Niharika NM and Ruhee Dosani’s met to shake a leg on Shilpa Shetty’s hit number ‘Main Aai Hoon UP Bihar Lootne’. In the clip, the duo can be seen donning inflatable sumo wrestler costumes while their hilarious expressions and dance steps have left everyone in splits. Ruhee shared the clip with a hilarious caption as she called her ‘best friend bigger than everyone else’. She also asked the netizens to remix this with their best friend and don’t forget to tag them.

The video shared by Ruhee on Instagram has been taking the internet by storm. The video has grabbed over 3.9 million views and tons of comments on Instagram since being posted. A user wrote, “This is amazingly insane indeed” while another user called them legends. Many have dropped red heart emojis and laughing emojis on the post. Social media music composer Yashraj Mukhate has also commented on the post as he wrote “What energy”.

Niharika and Ruhee often keep posting hilarious and entertaining clips on their social media handle. While Niharika is known for her hilarious and relatable Instagram video, Ruhee entertains her followers with funny dance videos with friends and family. Ruhee has 7,83,000 followers on Instagram while Niharika is followed by 1.6 million people.

Earlier, she shared a funny clip of herself along with her friends where they can be seen showcasing some amusing moves to the beat of Vaathi Coming. The clip has been liked over 3.4 million times including the Indian dancing diva Shakti Mohan. netizens have flooded the comment section with their reactions. Bollywood actress Mrunal Thakur who was seen in Batla House has also commented on the post. She wrote, “I’m done with my shoulder exercise”.

