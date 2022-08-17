Watch: Soldier Grabs Lethal Cobra By Neck and Drags it Away, Netizens in Disbelief

We, as common people, are amazed by the acts of bravery shown by soldiers. Not only do they protect us from danger but also sacrifice their lives for humankind. Recently, a viral video that has got the Internet hooked, shows a soldier grabbing a lethal cobra by its neck and dragging it away.

Taking to Instagram, a user named Niranjan Mahapatra who claims to be a video creator shared the video of the courageous soldier.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Niranjan Mahapatra (@official_viralclips)



The video reveals a soldier lying on the ground with a gun in a jungle camouflaged in his army attire. From the short clip, it seems that he might be on a mission. However, much to the shock of viewers, a dangerous cobra is seen lying close to the soldier with a raised hood.

The soldier, upon seeing the cobra, stares at the reptile for some time before raising his hand. In a swift move, the soldier grabs the snake by its neck and drags it as he continues to crawl forward, without showing any hint of fear.

The video has been appreciated by netizens who have lauded the soldier’s courage, showering praises and respect for his act. One user expressed his disbelief and wrote, “This is reel, not real.” Another Instagrammer commented, “Salute our Real Hero.”

This is not the first time, a soldier was seen dealing with a cobra. In another instance, a soldier also showed his bravery by lifting his hand and grasping a King Cobra by its head, as a crowd of onlookers recorded the valiant incident. The video was posted on the social media platform Reddit.

