WATCH: Soldier Surprises Mother by Returning Home After Months, Video Will Leave You Teary-eyed

Soldiers in the service of their nation live away from their families. Their families wait for them for months and sometimes years. No surprise for their family is bigger than their homecoming. A video of a soldier is doing rounds on social media, in which her mother can be seen screaming with happiness and excitement upon her daughter’s homecoming.

The video shows the soldier calling her mother from outside the home to surprise her. On the call, she says to her, “Can you check the first porch because I ordered something and I think it’s here.”

When the mother opens the door, she finds her daughter standing there in her military uniform. She starts screaming loudly in excitement, hugging her daughter tightly.

According to The Indian Express, the woman soldier Rylee Gregson visited her home in Crestine, Ohio, without informing her mother in advance to surprise her.

The video was shared by People on Instagram. It has garnered more than four lakh views and hundreds of comments. After watching the clip, some of her friends got emotional, while many welcomed her.

Responding to the post, a user called it the best surprise, while another said that the two women look like sisters, not mother and daughter.

One person wrote that it’s beautiful and the other said he’s impressed.

Few people just dropped heart emojis in the comment section.

A man, who seems to be her friend from his comment, wrote that it’s nice that she is back home.

A similar video of a Chinese soldier has surfaced on social media. The clip shows the soldier’s mother’s reaction when he returned home to surprise her.

The clip shared by mail online shows the mother jumping and dancing with joy before she gets tears in her eyes. The soldier had been away from home for two years.