Watch: Some Russians Disguised Themselves as a 'Human Bus' to Cross Vehicles-Only Bridge

Золотой мост во Владивостоке закрыт для пешеходов. Но русской смекалке запрет не помеха: четыре жителя города притворились автобусом и таки попали на мост pic.twitter.com/37nXHihufZ — Snob (@snob_project) November 13, 2018

In a bizarre incident, a group of decided to dress up as a bus to cross a vehicle-only bridge. The hilarious incident took place on the 2 km long Zolotoy Bridge in Vladivostok.The bridge, which opened in 2012, was closed three years later to pedestrians for safety reasons. However, in a video shot by another driver on the bridge, a group of people can be seen disguised as a 'human bus'. The were huddled together under a yellow 'bus', which seemed to have been fashioned out of cardboard.The creative lawbreakers did not make it too far however as midway through the video, a security personnel can be seen approaching the 'bus'. Reports remain unclear about whether the people were punished for the act or not.According to reports, locals in the area had protested against the walking ban on the bridge, claiming it was a major inconvenience. They said it was easier and faster to walk the bridge to be caught in traffic on the bridge.Videos of the incident were widely shared on the internet with many lauding the lawbreakers for their creativity. The clip also became a meme in absolutely no time.