CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#BiggBoss16#DelhiMurder#IndvsNZ#AssemblyElections
Home » News » Buzz » Watch: Songbird Leaves Internet Astonished With Its Nest-Making Skills
1-MIN READ

Watch: Songbird Leaves Internet Astonished With Its Nest-Making Skills

By: Buzz Staff

Local News Desk

Last Updated: November 17, 2022, 17:09 IST

Delhi, India

Ever since being posted on November 16, the video has gathered over 4.34 lakh views and more than 24.5 thousand likes.

Ever since being posted on November 16, the video has gathered over 4.34 lakh views and more than 24.5 thousand likes.

The clip, which has gone viral on Twitter, shows an ovenbird constructing a nest, step by step.

We, humans, think that we are the only species that possess various skills. However, some animals might prove us wrong and show that they too have special skills that are key to their survival. One such video of an ovenbird making a nest for itself has gone viral on Twitter.

The 15-second footage was captioned, “The ovenbird is a small songbird known for building elaborate domed nests on the ground.” The clip shows the bird constructing a nest, step by step. The nest is not just made of twigs but also has a concrete structure that cannot be broken so easily.

According to All About Birds, ovenbirds usually have an olive green hue on their upper area, with bold black-and-orange crown stripes in the lower part. They have pink legs and are small in size. They spend most of their time foraging on the ground, and territorial males are very vocal. They often sing from tree branches; ovenbirds are one of those who sing during mid-afternoon.

RELATED NEWS

Ever since being posted on November 16, the video has gathered over 4.34 lakh views and more than 24.5 thousand likes. People in the comment section also expressed their shock at seeing how intelligent these birds can be.

A user commented in mixed cases – “And they say humans are the most advanced species on Earth.”

Another user revealed some details about the bird and said, “In Argentina (central area) it is very common, known as "Hornero". Great builder in waterproof and at the same time very thermal adobe structure, in addition to a circular shape, which makes it very resistant to the strong winds in the area. A wonder of nature.”

Read all the Latest Buzz News here

About the Author

Buzz Staff

A team of writers at News18.com bring you stories on what’s creating the buzz on the Internet while exploring science, cricket, tech, gender, Bollywoo...Read More

Tags:
first published:November 17, 2022, 17:09 IST
last updated:November 17, 2022, 17:09 IST