Watch: Songbird Leaves Internet Astonished With Its Nest-Making Skills

We, humans, think that we are the only species that possess various skills. However, some animals might prove us wrong and show that they too have special skills that are key to their survival. One such video of an ovenbird making a nest for itself has gone viral on Twitter.

The ovenbird is a small songbird known for building elaborate domed nests on the ground. pic.twitter.com/eiGRFYk2Ys— Fascinating (@fasc1nate) November 16, 2022

The 15-second footage was captioned, “The ovenbird is a small songbird known for building elaborate domed nests on the ground.” The clip shows the bird constructing a nest, step by step. The nest is not just made of twigs but also has a concrete structure that cannot be broken so easily.

According to All About Birds, ovenbirds usually have an olive green hue on their upper area, with bold black-and-orange crown stripes in the lower part. They have pink legs and are small in size. They spend most of their time foraging on the ground, and territorial males are very vocal. They often sing from tree branches; ovenbirds are one of those who sing during mid-afternoon.

Ever since being posted on November 16, the video has gathered over 4.34 lakh views and more than 24.5 thousand likes. People in the comment section also expressed their shock at seeing how intelligent these birds can be.

A user commented in mixed cases – “And they say humans are the most advanced species on Earth.”

Another user revealed some details about the bird and said, “In Argentina (central area) it is very common, known as "Hornero". Great builder in waterproof and at the same time very thermal adobe structure, in addition to a circular shape, which makes it very resistant to the strong winds in the area. A wonder of nature.”

