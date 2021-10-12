WATCH: Son's Priceless Reaction After Meeting His Father Who Spent 11 Years in Prison

It was an emotional sight indeed when a father met his son more than a decade later after spending time in prison. A video of the heartwarming reunion between the father son duo in the United States shared on social media recently has been garnering reactions from netizens. The video, originally posted on Instagram was re-shared on Twitter by Good News Correspondent last weekend. Imprisoned for 11 years, Johnny Jasmin was seen surprising his son, Jahvon, at a restaurant where he was seen interacting with one of his friends. As his father sat next to him and removed his face mask, Jahvon took a double take at the man only to realise that it was finally his father who had come back from prison.

Jahvon was seen breaking down as he finally saw his father after 11 years. The father and son both were seen tearing up as they reunited. According to an NBC report, 13-year-old Jahvon had only met him for a few moments while Johnny was in prison in Florida. Johnny says in the video that his son has not seen him home since he was 2-years-old.

The video shared on Twitter has been viewed over 1 million times as emotional netizens shared their take on the video. As one user commented, “Glad his dad is back. It’s hard for young kids, especially in their teens. Hope they never have to stay apart again.”

Another user shared their take on the prison system and how sometimes good people get caught in unavoidable circumstances. The comment read, “Having worked (adversely) against a lot of people who’ve done bad crimes, I wish more people realized how many of them are good, loving people who found themselves in hard circumstances.”

One user commented, “Reunions get me every time. They both didn’t know what to do at first. Love always wins in the end.”

Many users also sent their best wishes to the family and hoped that they lived a happy life together. As this user commented, “So sweet. Wish nothing but the best for this family.”

