Watch: Soumitra Chatterjee Recited 'Abol Tabol' Rhymes as His Parting Gift to Kids

Soumitra Chatterjee, one of the most celebrated Indian actors and a cultural icon for Bengalis around the world, passed away on Sunday.

The 85-year-old icon had tested COVID-19 positive on October 5. Since then, his condition had remained grim. After a prolonged battle with the illness, Chatterjee passed away, leaving a void in the heart of his fans.

Condolences poured in as fans around the world paid tributes to the late actor.

The departure of Satyajit Ray’s favourite hero. He acted in 14 of Ray’s 34 films, besides two documentaries, and in over 300 films in his six-decades-long career since debuting in Satyajit Ray’s Apur Sansar.RIP #SoumitraChatterjee (1935-2020) pic.twitter.com/q8oSEZDo53 — UK11 (@ghosh_ushnik) November 15, 2020

End of an Era for Bengali Cinema.There are too many performances of this amazing artists that has enriched our lives for decades to mention a few. World Cinema will celebrate this beautiful man & his art for eternity. Rest in peace. You r Loved and Cherished. #SoumitraChatterjee pic.twitter.com/SE2Z506k6i — অনির Onir اونیر ओनिर (@IamOnir) November 15, 2020

My deepest condolences to family members & friends of #SoumitraChatterjee. One of Bengal's finest actors, synonymous to Satyajit Ray's masterpieces - we will remember 'Apu' through his phenomenal contribution to Indian Cinema. May his soul rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/tRD7aJdnAv — Hemant Soren (घर में रहें - सुरक्षित रहें) (@HemantSorenJMM) November 15, 2020

Acted in fourteen films of Satyajit Ray. Multiple National & International Awards. Legion of Honour - Highest Civilian Honour of France. One of the Finest Actors of all times. RIP Legend #SoumitraChatterjee pic.twitter.com/qsgC8FEuoz — Debi (@WhoDebi) November 15, 2020

Bengal is poorer today Travel well, Apu #SoumitraChatterjee pic.twitter.com/xjtbxNFicO — Poulomi Saha (@PoulomiMSaha) November 15, 2020

While Chatterjee had been hospitalised with thousands of fans praying for his recovery, an animated series for children with rhymes recited by the actor was released on Saturday -- a day before the veteran actor passed away.

The first episode of an animated series on 'Abol Tabol', rhymes recited by Chatterjee before his hospitalisation, was released on YouTube on the occasion of Children's Day. The collection of 53 rhymes, a timeless creation of filmmaker Satyajit Ray's father and children's fiction writer Sukumar Ray, was first published in 1923. It still appeals to a wide spectrum of Bengali readers irrespective of their age.

"Soumitra Chattopadhyay had agreed to be part of the project once we approached him with our proposal during the nationwide lockdown. "We had goosebumps during the recording session, which was completed in two consecutive days. Watching Soumitra babu recite the rhymes with great enthusiasm was an amazing experience," Shiladitya Chaudhury, the director of the YouTube channel on which the first of the four episodes was streamed, said.

The first episode features rhymes like 'Gnof Churi', 'Kath Buro', 'Khichudi', 'Sawt-Patro' and 'Ganer Gnuto', among others. The remaining three episodes will be released in the subsequent weeks, he said.

Satyajit Ray's filmmaker son Sandip Ray said about the launch, "It is an interesting project to bring the literary works of Sukumar Ray to the present generation through virtual media. I recall how much I loved the characters depicted by my late grandfather in 'Abol Tabol' in my childhood."

(With inputs from PTI)