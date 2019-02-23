LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Watch: South Korean Kids Singing 'Vaishnav Jan Toh' to Honour Modi in Seoul is Winning Hearts

A video of the cute performance was shared on Twitter by India's Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Ravish Kumar.

Updated:February 23, 2019, 1:40 PM IST
Narendra Modi became the 14th recipient of the Seoul Peace Prize on Friday.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday was conferred the Seoul Peace Prize in South Korea, on the last leg of his two-day visit to the country.

The award ceremony was held in Seoul in a grand ceremony, followed by a Presidential luncheon hosted by Moon Jae-in. While South Korean hospitality was its best, a gesture by some South Korean children has been winning hearts.

During the luncheon in the Blue House, a group of students performed the Indian bhajan 'Vaishnava Jan Toh' to honour Modi. The children were dressed in colorful Indian attire and sang along with coordinated dance steps.

A video of the cute performance was shared on Twitter by India's Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Ravish Kumar. "Have you seen a more endearing rendition of Vaishnav Jan To bhajan?" he wrote. He added that the performance was put up by the children's choir of the Indian Cultural Centre.




Since it was shared, the video has over 18,000 views. Many people commented that the performance was a sign of the improving relations between the two Asian countries.













Modi is the 14th recipient of the award and the past laureates included former UN Secretary General Kofi Annan, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and renowned international relief organizations like Doctors Without Borders and Oxfam.

While conferring the award on Modi, the award committee recognised his contribution to the growth of Indian and global economies, crediting 'Modinomics' for reducing social and economic disparity between the rich and the poor.
