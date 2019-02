Watch: South Korean Kids Singing 'Vaishnav Jan Toh' to Honour Modi in Seoul is Winning Hearts

Have you seen a more endearing rendition of Vaishnav Jan To bhajan?



Children's choir of Indian Cultural Centre in Busan singing at the State luncheon hosted by Korean President @moonriver365 in honour of PM @narendramodi. pic.twitter.com/oFN66YKhiC — Raveesh Kumar (@MEAIndia) February 22, 2019

The relationship between South Korea and India is now really strong n we can see the efforts both countries are making...just loved the vocals of these children n I hope this friendship grows with coming years❤️ — Swati singh (@Swatisi85352559) February 22, 2019

Beautifully sung by lovely children’s, such an effort❤️ — Nayna (@Nayna_sharma7) February 22, 2019

Wow. Their voice is so full of life. Kid's are full of life unlike the adults. Salute. Jai Hind. NaMo again — Karthick Shanmugam (@karthick_sk65) February 22, 2019

Aahhhaa!! 👏🏻👏🏻How sweet, soothing and refreshing young voices!! made my day. — Sushri Sangita Puhan (@Sangita0703) February 22, 2019

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday was conferred the Seoul Peace Prize in South Korea, on the last leg of his two-day visit to the country.The award ceremony was held in Seoul in a grand ceremony, followed by a Presidential luncheon hosted by Moon Jae-in. While South Korean hospitality was its best, a gesture by some South Korean children has been winning hearts.During the luncheon in the Blue House, a group of students performed the Indian bhajan 'Vaishnava Jan Toh' to honour Modi. The children were dressed in colorful Indian attire and sang along with coordinated dance steps.A video of the cute performance was shared on Twitter by India's Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Ravish Kumar. "Have you seen a more endearing rendition of Vaishnav Jan To bhajan?" he wrote. He added that the performance was put up by the children's choir of the Indian Cultural Centre.Since it was shared, the video has over 18,000 views. Many people commented that the performance was a sign of the improving relations between the two Asian countries.Modi is the 14th recipient of the award and the past laureates included former UN Secretary General Kofi Annan, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and renowned international relief organizations like Doctors Without Borders and Oxfam.While conferring the award on Modi, the award committee recognised his contribution to the growth of Indian and global economies, crediting 'Modinomics' for reducing social and economic disparity between the rich and the poor.