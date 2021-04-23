WATCH: SpaceX Crew Plays Rock, Paper, Scissors to Kill Time Before Launching to ISS

NASA and SpaceX launched their third crew in under a year from the NASA Launch Complex, Kennedy Space Center, Launch Pad 39A to the International Space Station (ISS) on Friday at 5.49 am Eastern Time (0949GMT). Four astronauts from the US, France and Japan, including NASA astronaut Shane Kimbrough and Megan McArthur, ESA astronaut Thomas Pesquet, and JAXA astronaut Akihiko Hoshide, will travel 23 hours to the ISS.

The ISS has tweeted an interesting video on how the four-member crew passed time before the launch. The tweet mentioned the crew went through their steps early after which they were left with extra time which they passed by playing Rock, Paper, Scissors.

The video has gained over 1.2 lakh views and Twitterati have given hilarious reactions to the post.

Rock, paper, scissors!The crew is going through their steps ahead of schedule and are passing the extra time aboard the Crew Dragon spacecraft with a couple of rounds of the game. pic.twitter.com/1MUSHQUnyi — International Space Station (@Space_Station) April 23, 2021

On Friday, the astronauts arrived at the launch pad early morning. Space X’s Elon Musk wished them well from a safe social distance after which the four climbed into white gull-winged Teslas for the ride to their rocket.

For the first time, SpaceX has reused a Falcon rocket and Dragon spacecraft to launch astronauts for NASA. While the rocket was used last November on the company’s second astronaut flight, the spacecraft was used by SpaceX’s debut crew last May.

According to NASA, the crew is scheduled to dock with the space station at around 5.10 am Eastern Time on April 24. Kimbrough and his crew will replace the second set of astronauts, who will return to Earth next Wednesday. The four astronauts will spend six months at the orbiting lab.

The first mission had astronauts Robert Behnken and Douglas Hurley. It was held in May last year, atop a Crew Dragon mission, which was called the Demo-2. At that time, SpaceX had become the first private firm to carry astronauts to the ISS.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here