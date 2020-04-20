BUZZ

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaPositive
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Watch: Spanish Musician's Treat for Formula One Fans Involves Fernando Alonso & Renault

Daniel Acebes

Daniel Acebes

A video posted on social media shows Daniel Acebes recreating the sounds of Spanish racer Fernando Alonso’s V10 engine of the Renault Car in which he won his maiden title.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: April 20, 2020, 6:05 PM IST
Share this:

Confinement during the coronavirus pandemic has brought the creative side of plenty of people around the world and similarly in Spain, a musician has successfully recreated the sounds of Formula 1 car on his Cello.

A video posted on social media shows Daniel Acebes recreating the sounds of Spanish racer Fernando Alonso’s V10 engine of the Renault Car in which he won his maiden title.

As the artist recreated the sounds, a small screen also shows Alonso driving his Renault R24 car on the Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps in the Belgium GP.

Sharing the video on Twitter Acebes wrote,” Day 31 of confinement. I already created the V10 of @alo_oficial. The worst thing is that I have studied the melody! The speed limit is a little bit high. Also losing my mind?. . One day less!”

The cellist's fantastic performance of course left the audience online completely stunned.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    14,255

    +960*  

  • Total Confirmed

    17,656

    +1,540*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    2,842

    +540*  

  • Total DEATHS

    559

    +40*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 20 (05:00 PM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,617,213

    +43,620*  

  • Total Confirmed

    2,416,135

    +86,596*

  • Cured/Discharged

    632,983

    +37,754*  

  • Total DEATHS

    165,939

    +5,222*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres