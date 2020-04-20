Watch: Spanish Musician's Treat for Formula One Fans Involves Fernando Alonso & Renault

Confinement during the coronavirus pandemic has brought the creative side of plenty of people around the world and similarly in Spain, a musician has successfully recreated the sounds of Formula 1 car on his Cello.

A video posted on social media shows Daniel Acebes recreating the sounds of Spanish racer Fernando Alonso’s V10 engine of the Renault Car in which he won his maiden title.

As the artist recreated the sounds, a small screen also shows Alonso driving his Renault R24 car on the Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps in the Belgium GP.

Sharing the video on Twitter Acebes wrote,” Day 31 of confinement. I already created the V10 of @alo_oficial. The worst thing is that I have studied the melody! The speed limit is a little bit high. Also losing my mind?. . One day less!”

The cellist's fantastic performance of course left the audience online completely stunned.

