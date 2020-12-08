Watch: Special David Bowie Coin Travels to Outer Space in Perfect Tribute to Iconic Singer

Seventies pop-culture icon from England, David Bowie has made it to space in his own space oddity way. The Royal Mint of the United Kingdom sent a David Bowie commemorative coin into space on Monday. The coin was minted as part of Royal Mint’s “Music Legends” collection.

Footage of the coin showing its journey towards space by a balloon to an altitude of 35,656 metres, before descending back to Britain has been going viral.

The Royal Mint said it was the first time a UK coin had been launched into space. The coin will now be offered as a winning prize for Bowie fans in a competition on the Royal Mint’s Facebook page. However, the Royal Mint has come out with a number of versions in the Bowie collection, ranging in price from £13 for an unlimited £5 coin up to £72,195 for a very limited £1,000 denomination, 1kg, gold-proof coin, only 11 of which have been made.

Let’s dance! As we celebrate the remarkable musical legacy of David Bowie, one of British music’s most influential figures, discover the story of the star who fell to Earth > https://t.co/EXEx6CzwUx @DavidBowieReal pic.twitter.com/JkRMsq6kTl — The Royal Mint (@RoyalMintUK) December 7, 2020

This is the third coin in Royal Mint’s ‘Music Legends’ collection that celebrates rock genre’s definitive chameleon, David Bowie. The coin comes after coins in honour of the Queen and Elton John were minted.

Explaining the design that was embossed on the coin, the Royal Mint said it was inspired by an image of the singer from his time spent living and recording in Berlin. The coin also includes the iconic lightning bolt motif from the Aladdin Sane era and captures Bowie’s career journey, and the moment he finally put aside the props to emerge as an artist in his own right.

One of the highlights of Bowie’s career was his reinvention as the pansexual alien rock messiah Ziggy Stardust in 1972 that enthralled and outraged the world at large. It also took him on the fast track to international superstardom. However, being the creative genius that he was, Bowie left Ziggy Stardust off in 1973.

The coins are available on the Royal Mint’s website as limited-edition precious metal Proof editions and a standard Brilliant Uncirculated edition. The Brilliant Uncirculated edition is also available with three different slipcase covers, exclusively available from The Royal Mint. It is a fitting tribute to the career of one of British music’s most enduring icons and can be a perfect Christmas present for Bowie’s fans.

The space tribute to Bowie pretty much sums up his career. It was five days ahead of the Apollo 11 launch in July 1969, that his breakthrough single Space Oddity was released in the United Kingdom which peaked at number five in the British charts. David Bowie passed away in January 2016 in the US.