Watch: Specially Abled Man's Bowling Wins a Million Hearts on The Internet

The Internet never stops serving us amazing content. It is not just entertaining but also emotional at times. We often come across videos that prove that anything is possible if you are passionate, dedicated and honest about an art.

Sanjay Kumar, an IAS officer, keeps tweeting some amazing real-life clips. He recently shared a video in which a specially-abled man is seen bowling on a cricket field. We all know bowling in cricket is not as easy a task as it appears. While sharing the video, Sanjay Kumar wrote, “With constant practice and willpower, one can turn any disability into an amazing ability!” While one wonders how he’d deliver the ball, when he does, he leaves everyone shocked. People are loving his amazing bowling skills.

The video shows a cricket ground where the person who is seen bowling has become our social media star. The amount of love and respect he is getting is insane for obvious reasons. The video begins with the man flipping the ball in his hands, much like the Australian legend Shane Warne. He then focuses on his run-up and delivers the ball like a professional. The batsman defends the ball and the clip ends.

Top showsha video

He has become a perfect example of “no matter what we should never give up on our dreams.” Over 16,000 users have liked this video and many of them have reacted to the same.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here