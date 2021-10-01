WATCH: Spectacled Cobra Rescued in Documentary-style Video in Maharashtra’s Thane

A spectacled cobra was rescued from a company garden in Maharashtra’s Thane district. The three-and-a-half-foot-long venomous snake was captured in Vartak Nagar locality in the district. The rescue operation was filmed on camera, and snake lover Parag Shinde could be seen easily leading the spectacled cobra into a plastic container. The snake, according to The Times of India report, was later released into the wilderness.

Shinde said that snakes have been coming out of their habitat due to continuous rainfall in the area. Multiple incidents of snakes being found in residential areas have been reported across the country in the recent past due to monsoon. Shinde, who has experience in catching snakes, was seen informing about the do’s and don’ts while encountering the snake in a documentary-style video.

In the video, as the spectacled cobra tried to pounce on Shinde, he said in Marathi that a proper distance should be maintained from the snake while trying to catch it. Shinde, after a while, put the plastic container on the snake’s head, and then slowly let the reptile completely slide into it.

In a similar fresh instance from Thane, a gigantic nine-foot-long python was rescued from a bungalow in Thane earlier this week, reported Times of India. The reptile, weighing around 12 kg, was rescued by snake lovers Atul Ubale and Amey Malegoankar. Both Atul and Amey were seen delicately carrying the python from its two ends. They later released the nine-foot-long snake into the wild.

The snake encounters have been witnessed due to the incessant showers in Thane. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) earlier this week issued a red alert in Thane with predictions for heavy rainfall. Several places in Mumbai and around the city have been pounded by heavy showers due to cyclonic storm Gulab. Thane is expected to receive more rains in the coming days.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.