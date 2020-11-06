WATCH: Speeding Car Hits a Roundabout, Flies Through the Air Before Crashing Into Chapel

A speeding car that got out of control hit a roundabout, flying through the air and finally crashed into the wall of a chapel in South Africa. This entire incident that seemed straight out an action movie was captured by a camera on Somerset street.

It showed that the driver soared fifteen feet up in the air before it hit the wall of the chapel of the school, St Andrew's College while the vehicle was on spark.

As per a report in Daily Mail, an off-duty soldier was driving this car. Miraculously, the soldier was conscious when he was being taken to the hospital after the accident, however, he was seriously injured.

Police have started investigating the incident that happened in Grahamstown in the South African province, Eastern Cape.

Informing the same, Captain Mali Govender, the spokesperson of the South African Police Service (SAPS), said that the details of the incident remain sketchy but they are studying the CCTV footage.

As per him, the driver lost control at the roundabout and hit the wall of the chapel. He continues to say that hitting the wall saved the car from going directly into the chapel. Driver of the car was bleeding badly, says the police.

According to a first-responder at the scene, the roundabout acted as a ramp. He says that the car took off just like it would in a James Bond movie stunt but fortunately, it came down after hitting the wall.

He continued to say that the driver had to be stabilised before he was taken to the hospital. The driver was unable to spot the signs ahead of the roundabout. Speed was also a major factor why the car hit the roundabout and flew in the air.

The accident happened at night and that minimised the damages because the area where this accident happened remains busy during the day. It has movement of people and traffic, especially because of St Andrew’s College.