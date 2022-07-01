Watch: Speeding Car Slips in Front of Ambulance, Hits Pavement

A video that is reported to be from Kerala shows the consequence of speeding in rain. Several parts of the country have been experiencing heavy showers as the monsoon season have kicked in. During this time, it is important to be cognizant of the driving conditions, especially when the road is slippery and wet.

In the video that is sourced from a dashcam affixed on an ambulance, a white car is speeding in the same lane that the ambulance is in. The sedan is seen speeding despite the heavy downpour. It skims through the traffic by cutting in between cars, heavy trucks and two-wheelers.

A few moments later, the car is seen moving slightly to the left. Here’s where things went haywire. During heavy rains, the left side generally fills with small puddles of water. These puddles make tyres lose their grip and slip. And that is exactly what happens with the white car.

Take a look:

The car slips and loses grip on the road before swirling 360 degrees. The terrifying turn follows the car’s rear wheels hitting the curb. The ambulance driver was praised on social media for maintaining a safe distance from the speeding car. Many users criticised the driver of the speeding car for the irresponsible driving and demanded legal action.

Many pointed out the importance of safety features such as ABS (Anti-lock Braking System) and EBD (Electronic Brake Distribution) which help the car maintain stability even on wet surfaces.

The reason the white car lost its grip is that the tyres landed in the puddles that appeared on the road due to heavy rains. This phenomenon is called hydroplaning. The film of water that appears on the road results in the grooves of the tyres failing to grip the tarmac and rather skid on the road.

