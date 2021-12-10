WATCH: SpiceJet Air Hostess Grooves to Sara Ali Khan's 'Chaka Chak' in Empty Flight

Sara Ali Khan’s latest dance number Chaka Chak from the upcoming film Atrangi Re has taken the internet by a storm. From celebrities to fans across the country, nobody can stop crooning and dancing to the catchy number. Now, a SpiceJet air hostess has hopped on to the viral trend. Uma Meenakshi, whose dance video to Yohani’s Manike Mage Hithe went crazy viral on social media, is now grooving to Chaka Chak. Dancing in an empty flight aisle seems like the trending thing nowadays. Many air hostesses and members of the cabin crew from different airlines have turned the aisle into a dance floor.

Uma is dressed in her red and black coloured uniform as she performs in the aisle of an empty flight. The clip, which seems to be recorded by one of her fellow colleagues, shows Uma nailing the hook steps of the hit track. The young air hostess also impresses with her charming expressions. The post shared on Instagram has been viewed several times, with users of the photo-sharing platform hitting the like button over 3200 times. Within a few hours of being shared online, the post has garnered immense love from netizens, who are circulating Uma’s dance cover across other social networking platforms.

Chaka Chak song is sung by Shreya Ghoshal. The lyrics to the AR Rahman composition are penned by Irshad Kamil. Not long ago, Uma’s dance performance on AR Rahman’s Urvashi was widely shared online. Uma posted an Instagram Reel wherein she matched steps on the famous number from Humse Hai Muqabala. Uma’s smooth movements to the tunes of the peppy Bollywood song left netizens awestruck. The Reel continues to make the rounds on the internet with fresh comments of praise on it.

In September, the airhostess danced to the viral song Manike Mage Hithe by Yohani, who became an overnight global sensation. Uma performed it in her own style on the internet craze. Atrangi Re is set to release on Disney+Hotstar on December 24.

