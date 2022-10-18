Watch: Spider Monkey Pulls Girl's Hair As She Tries To Capture Video

The internet, as they say, is a repository of all kinds of content. While some are hilarious, others are not so. A video which will make you laugh out loud but also feel sad for a girl has surfaced on the Internet.

Yes, you read it right! We all end up capturing anything and everything because we have a camera in our hands. Similarly, a girl in Mexico was seen capturing some spider monkeys at a zoo and was caught by an accident. A user has shared a video wherein a girl approaches the cage of a spider monkey in a zoo to capture a video. Suddenly, the monkey attacks the girl and pulls her hair. People around her also tried to protect her but the monkey refused to let her go.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Md Rizwi (@mr.rizvi6)

While sharing the video the user wrote, “Brother and sister.” The video has received over 2 lakh views and people have reacted in hilarious ways. While some dropped a lot of emojis, others also wrote funny comments. Spider monkeys mostly live in the tropical forests of South America, found in Mexico and Brazil.

