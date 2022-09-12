WATCH: Spooky Footage of Snake Stuck Inside Woman's Ear Shocks The Internet

A bizarre video of a snake stuck inside a woman’s ear has become the topic of discussion on the internet. The video shows a medical practitioner opting for multiple techniques to get the reptile out of the woman’s ear. In the almost 4-minute-long clip, the medical practitioner, who is holding two pieces of equipment in his hands, can be seen trying to hold the snake to get it out, but in vain.

He repeatedly uses what appears to be an ear tonic to apparently loosen the grip of the snake, but is unable to pull it out in the clip. Until the last moment, it doesn’t become clear if the medical practitioner was able to get the reptile out of the ear of the woman’s body. A Facebook user posted the video online and captioned it, “The snake went inside the ear.” The unusual situation that captures the viewer’s attention until the end, leaves them disappointed as further details regarding the incident remain unclear. Watch the viral video below:

The disturbing clip has amassed over 100 likes and about 87 thousand views on the social media platform. While many are left stumped after watching the video, a section of the internet began posing questions in the comment section of the post. One wondered if a snake can really fit in a human’s ear, and another demanded the full video of the incident to determine the truth. Many users who are doubtful about the situation, claimed that it is fake, “100% false, posted on just for views.”

Notably, the identity of the medical practitioner and the woman in the clip is still unknown. Moreover, the lack of location has also made it difficult to trace back the truth about the viral clip.

This isn’t the first time when disturbing footage of a snake has left netizens frightened. Just days ago, an unusual photo of a dead snake tied in a tight knot left the internet enraged. The spooky photo of the snake was shared by a Reddit user who claimed that he found the body of the snake on the deck.

The viral picture saw the motionless reptile with a tight knot in the center of its body, the reason behind the entangled area is not known yet.

