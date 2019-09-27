Watch: Spooky Video Shows Wheelchair Moving on its Own in Chandigarh Hospital

If you love horror movies, you're going to love this one. A video that has gone viral on social media shows a wheelchair at a hospital moving by itself.

The video, which seems to have been taken at night, can be seen gliding across the hospital premises, with not a single soul nearby. Yes, pun intended. The CCTV footage taken at the hospital (reportedly in Chandigarh) shows the wheelchair placed under the stairs. Soon, it starts to move on its own. However, the reason is not clear.

The wheelchair can be seen moving across a parking space and even covers a significant distance. It crosses a pillar and rolls down a ramp as well. The fact that the wheelchair moves on its own has led to rumours that a ghost might be behind the incident and that the hospital may be haunted.

The video, allegedly from Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh, has gotten over a million views on social media. However, some have claimed that it was wind which caused the wheelchair to move. Whatever may be the reason, the video is indeed quite spooky and if this doesn't scare you, we don't know what will.

Watch the video here:

