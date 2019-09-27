Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Buzz
1-min read

Watch: Spooky Video Shows Wheelchair Moving on its Own in Chandigarh Hospital

The video that has gone viral on social media shows a wheelchair at a hospital moving by itself.

News18.com

Updated:September 27, 2019, 4:28 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Watch: Spooky Video Shows Wheelchair Moving on its Own in Chandigarh Hospital
The video that has gone viral on social media shows a wheelchair at a hospital moving by itself.
Loading...

If you love horror movies, you're going to love this one. A video that has gone viral on social media shows a wheelchair at a hospital moving by itself.

The video, which seems to have been taken at night, can be seen gliding across the hospital premises, with not a single soul nearby. Yes, pun intended. The CCTV footage taken at the hospital (reportedly in Chandigarh) shows the wheelchair placed under the stairs. Soon, it starts to move on its own. However, the reason is not clear.

The wheelchair can be seen moving across a parking space and even covers a significant distance. It crosses a pillar and rolls down a ramp as well. The fact that the wheelchair moves on its own has led to rumours that a ghost might be behind the incident and that the hospital may be haunted.

The video, allegedly from Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh, has gotten over a million views on social media. However, some have claimed that it was wind which caused the wheelchair to move. Whatever may be the reason, the video is indeed quite spooky and if this doesn't scare you, we don't know what will.

Watch the video here:

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram