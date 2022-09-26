WATCH: Spooky Video Shows White-clad 'Ghost' Walking on Rooftops in Varanasi

A video which is going viral shows a white-clad ghost walking on rooftops in Banaras. The city police has now launched a hunt to track a ghost, which is giving nightmares to people residing around a park in the Varanasi Development Authority (VDA) Colony, under the Bhelupur Police Station. “The video of a white-clad ghost walking on rooftops in Banaras is becoming increasingly viral, eyewitnesses have demanded an investigation by the police,” read the caption of the video. After several complaints by locals, police registered an FIR against unknown persons and have started a probe into the matter.

Ramakant Dubey, inspector, Bhelupur Police Station, in a report by The Hindustan Times said, “There is fear among the people. On their complaint we have lodged an FIR against unknown persons and have intensified patrolling in the area.” Have a look at the spooky video:

The chaos started when a video of a woman floating in a white gown, around the park in the VDA colony went viral. This is when panic took over and the locals even stopped coming out of their houses. To some locals, the video seemed genuine while a majority of them found it a fake video.

Meanwhile, earlier, a woman from the United States claims that she is terrified of a demonic spirit haunting her new home. According to the woman, this demonic spirit takes the form of a little girl.

This woman recently purchased a house in Kentucky, United States, by spending savings of her lifetime. The woman who would have dreamt of numerous happy moments in the new house was yet to witness an awful surprise. She listened to a child’s voice calling out “hello” from an empty room. At first she thought that it could be an illusion but one incident increased her apprehensions.

This woman was asked by her gardener about how many kids she has. Gardener claimed that he had heard a child laughing. She was terrified after this as she claimed to be living alone in the house. The words of the gardener terrified her so much that she couldn’t sleep till 3am, according to the Mirror.

Read all the Latest Buzz News and Breaking News here