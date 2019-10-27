Watch: Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju's Rope Climbing Video Takes Social Media by Storm

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju has quite the reputation of being one of the most active and fittest politicians. He is also up to date on the latest trends on social media and frequently posts photos and videos of himself taking part in such challenges. Remember the bottle cap challenge?

Two days ago, Rijiju posted a video of himself climbing a rope, which seemed to be attached to a pole. What really amused his followers was how effortlessly he managed to climb rope. His moves even impressed Olympic medallist Carmelita Jeter, who couldn't help but drop a comment.

Rijiju captioned his tweet, "At world class NIMUS (National Institute of Mountaineering & Allied Sports at Dirang. Along with CM @PemaKhanduBJP ji will trek above 15,000 feet towards Mago-Thingu to complete #GandhiSankalpYatra."

At world class NIMUS (National Institute of Mountaineering & Allied Sports at Dirang. Along with CM @PemaKhanduBJP ji will trek above 15,000 feet towards Mago-Thingu to complete #GandhiSankalpYatra pic.twitter.com/FvLVuDW6IQ — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) October 25, 2019

This is how Jeter and other followers reacted:

Wow talk about leading by example 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 — Carmelita Jeter (@CarmelitaJeter) October 25, 2019

Good to see Sir- lot of positive change among few political leaders! — Meghna Girish (@megirish2001) October 25, 2019

Great @KirenRijiju Ji...We need more fit ministers like u..U are a Youth Icon.. — Ritesh J (@Ryteshh) October 25, 2019

Woh ! Real and fittest ever sports and Youth Affairs minister in charge ever i have seen! — Rajesh Kamalan (@rajeshkamalan2) October 25, 2019

What a Sports Minister of India!!Right Man on Right Place. — Dinesh Sharma (@dineshkoudanya) October 25, 2019

Rope climbing is one of the toughest activity, need to have great shoulder, arm, grip & core strength... Salute to you Sir.. You truly are the right sports minister who is inspiring us. Need to start working out again.. #FitIndiaMovement — Mahesh N (@MaheshN46492823) October 25, 2019

You are an inspiration sir 🙏 . Love to watch your enthusiam.. Jai Hind — AP (@getpurohit) October 25, 2019

Excellent example to attempt rope climbing & you hv climbed 3/4th of length of rope.This indicates high level of physical fit & above all challenge quotient is high.Hope every MP&MLA take-up similar challenge to inspire citizens — Arul Varman (@AVarmanM2014) October 25, 2019

