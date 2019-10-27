Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Diwali 2019
News18 » Buzz
1-min read

Watch: Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju's Rope Climbing Video Takes Social Media by Storm

Rijiju posted a video of himself climbing a rope, which even impressed Olympic medallist Carmelita Jeter.

Jashodhara Mukherjee | News18.com

Updated:October 27, 2019, 9:32 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Watch: Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju's Rope Climbing Video Takes Social Media by Storm
Image: Twitter/ Kiren Rijiju

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju has quite the reputation of being one of the most active and fittest politicians. He is also up to date on the latest trends on social media and frequently posts photos and videos of himself taking part in such challenges. Remember the bottle cap challenge?

Two days ago, Rijiju posted a video of himself climbing a rope, which seemed to be attached to a pole. What really amused his followers was how effortlessly he managed to climb rope. His moves even impressed Olympic medallist Carmelita Jeter, who couldn't help but drop a comment.

Rijiju captioned his tweet, "At world class NIMUS (National Institute of Mountaineering & Allied Sports at Dirang. Along with CM @PemaKhanduBJP ji will trek above 15,000 feet towards Mago-Thingu to complete #GandhiSankalpYatra."

This is how Jeter and other followers reacted:

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram