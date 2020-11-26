Watch: Squirrel Getting Intoxicated on Fermented Pearl is Leaving Netizens in Splits

A squirrel in Minnesota became intoxicated accidentally after eating a fermented pear. A video of the incident surfaced last week on YouTube in which the squirrel can be seen struggling to stand on a miniature picnic table after consuming the pear.

The video shows the squirrel munching corn and seeds. As the clip progresses, the squirrel is seen leaning oddly to the side. The rodent uses the edge of the bowl to maintain its balance, but it again starts to drift backwards, staring at the surrounding tree tops. Finally, it manages to balance itself and continue eating its snack.

Sharing the video, a user wrote, "The old pears I left out for the squirrels had apparently fermented. Whoops! He came to the feeder the next morning and was fine!"

According to Daily Mail, Kathleen Morlok was cleaning her refrigerator when she found an old bag of pears in it. Instead of disposing them, she gave the pears to the family's pet pig. As the weather was cold, the pig just ate one pear and went back inside the home.

"I did not realize that he left one under the table outside until I saw the little red squirrel happily grab the whole thing and run away with it into the trees," Kathleen said.

However, when she sensed what had actually happened she decided to throw away the rest of the pears.

Kathleen revealed that when she saw the squirrel leaning back while eating later that day, she realised the pears must have fermented in the fridge. Fermentation is a process in which glucose, fructose and sucrose convert into alcohol after undergoing a chemical change.

Kathleen also admitted, "I threw away the rest of the pears and the food you see him eating in the bowl is seeds and corn. I was so worried about him all night!"