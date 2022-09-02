WATCH: Squirrel On a Roll, Plays With Ball On Trampoline

Who doesn’t enjoy playing on a trampoline? And going by a recent viral video, not just humans but animals too love rolling and jumping on trampolines. A clip featuring a little squirrel playing with a ball on a trampoline has been doing rounds on the internet and it is winning the hearts of netizens. If you are having a dull day, this squirrel’s play clip will definitely cheer you up. It was posted on Twitter on August 31 with the caption, “Squirrel having fun,” and has amassed over 3.5 million views and over 1.2 lakh likes.

The clip shows a squirrel on a trampoline attempting to climb on a ball as big as its own size but is unable to do that since the ball keeps rolling making the squirrel completely flip along with it. Unwilling to give up, the squirrel continues to chase the ball all over the trampoline. Watching the squirrel in the moment, running behind the ball and rolling, will make your day.

“I have a tire swing they love to play on,” a Twitter user shared her own experience. “Thank you! I needed this today,” exclaimed a user. “That squirrel is certainly on the ball when it comes to having fun,” a person commented. “’That’s the biggest nut I have ever seen’ – squirrel probably,” a person said predicting the thoughts of the animal.

In another video shared by the same Twitter account in early August, a squirrel was seen making noises to scare a bird away. Their cute little roars, or rather snores, melted netizens’ hearts.

Squirrel trying to scare off a bird.. Sound on.. pic.twitter.com/s2YQFGlWih — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) August 9, 2022

This clip had also gone viral, receiving nearly 5 million views.

