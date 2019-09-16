WATCH: SRK's Nigerian Fans Recreate Iconic 'DDLJ' Song, Impress Anupam Kher

Veteran actor Anupam Kher, shared a 2018 video on Twitter, in which, two Nigerian actors can be seen re-enacting the title track of Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge, which featured Bollywood actors Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol.

The video showed the two actors dressed in traditional costumes while lip-syncing to the title track of the 1995 blockbuster film. Instead of the lush mustard fields in the original, the new video was shot in hilly terrain.

Presenting #Sharukh and #Kajol from Kenya lip-synching the eternal love song from the eternal #dilwaledulhanialejayenge. Video shared by the man who composed the song, @pandit_lalit. Enjoy. #MusicIsUniversal pic.twitter.com/5gwga3kARv — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) September 12, 2019

“Presenting #Shahrukh and #Kajol from Kenya lip-synching the eternal love song from the eternal #dilwaledulhanialejayenge,” Kher wrote on Twitter while sharing the video with a hashtag #MusicIsUniversal. Indian Express reported that the video had been sent to him by the film’s music composer Lalit Pandit.

Soon after he shared the video, many pointed out that the video had originated from Nigeria, and not Kenya, as Kher had suggested in his tweet.

They are Nigerians, Sirji https://t.co/ufWPEVsJpi — ali nuhu (@alinuhu) September 12, 2019

In fact, people pointed out that the man in the video was a popular Shah Rukh Khan fan and is known as Ibrahim Shah Rukh Khan, who has recreated other popular songs by the actor.

“He is a Kannywood Producer and MC at d same time,” tweeted Usman Solo. Solo runs one of Nigeria’s most popular Bollywood fan pages and shared another video of the superfan online to prove his point.

Watch Another Video of him pic.twitter.com/rc65qZnpPg — (@UsmanSolo) September 12, 2019

This video, which Kher has now shared on twitter, was originally posted in 2018 by a popular Nigerian page on Facebook.

However, this isn't the first instance that SRK's overseas fans have vowed the desi Internet.

Earlier this year, a video of foreigners performing a rendition of 'Bholi Si Surat,' from the superstar's 1997 film, Dil Toh Pagal Hai had the Bollywood fans cheering.

