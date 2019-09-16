Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Buzz
1-min read

WATCH: SRK's Nigerian Fans Recreate Iconic 'DDLJ' Song, Impress Anupam Kher

Netizens pointed out that the man in the video was a popular SRK and is known as Ibrahim Shah Rukh Khan, who has recreated other popular songs by the actor.

Trending Desk

Updated:September 16, 2019, 1:18 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
WATCH: SRK's Nigerian Fans Recreate Iconic 'DDLJ' Song, Impress Anupam Kher
Screenshot from video uploaded by Bollywood FANS Nigeria / Facebook.
Loading...

Veteran actor Anupam Kher, shared a 2018 video on Twitter, in which, two Nigerian actors can be seen re-enacting the title track of Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge, which featured Bollywood actors Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol.

The video showed the two actors dressed in traditional costumes while lip-syncing to the title track of the 1995 blockbuster film. Instead of the lush mustard fields in the original, the new video was shot in hilly terrain.

“Presenting #Shahrukh and #Kajol from Kenya lip-synching the eternal love song from the eternal #dilwaledulhanialejayenge,” Kher wrote on Twitter while sharing the video with a hashtag #MusicIsUniversal. Indian Express reported that the video had been sent to him by the film’s music composer Lalit Pandit.

Soon after he shared the video, many pointed out that the video had originated from Nigeria, and not Kenya, as Kher had suggested in his tweet.

In fact, people pointed out that the man in the video was a popular Shah Rukh Khan fan and is known as Ibrahim Shah Rukh Khan, who has recreated other popular songs by the actor.

“He is a Kannywood Producer and MC at d same time,” tweeted Usman Solo. Solo runs one of Nigeria’s most popular Bollywood fan pages and shared another video of the superfan online to prove his point.

This video, which Kher has now shared on twitter, was originally posted in 2018 by a popular Nigerian page on Facebook.

However, this isn't the first instance that SRK's overseas fans have vowed the desi Internet.

Earlier this year, a video of foreigners performing a rendition of 'Bholi Si Surat,' from the superstar's 1997 film, Dil Toh Pagal Hai had the Bollywood fans cheering.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram