Watch: Steam Train Passes By This Football Stadium In Europe

In recent years, the sports world has witnessed a wide range of bizarre sights including cardboard stands, socially distanced celebrations etc. And now, a steam train is the topic of conversation. One of the rarest scenarios, you will see across the world is a railway line positioned between the spectator stands and the pitch at a football stadium. The video of the same is now doing rounds on the internet and netizens are aghast.

The Cierny Hron Railway line divides the pitch and the main stand of Slovakian minnows Tatran Cierny Balog. Occasionally, a vintage steam locomotive comes by and temporarily obstructs the supporters’ view of the event. Does it sound too weird to be true? Well, you can see for yourself. Twitter account Creature of God, which is known to highlight bizarre marvels from all around the world, has shared the video of the steam train.

A narrow gauge railway in Slovakia is passing through the middle of a soccer stadium 🤔🤯pic.twitter.com/oRNnQnLBKD — Creature of God (@mdumar1989) August 4, 2022

While it is a common sight for the viewers, social media users were left shocked. One of the netizens wrote, “Those fans pay good money to watch a quite average game if football and then the Brighton Belle obstructs the view of the only goal of the game… A screamer from 40 yards”

Those fans pay good money to watch a quite average game if football and then the Brighton Belle obstructs the view of the only goal of the game… A screamer from 40 yards — JulianDixon (@GrovelandsJmd) August 5, 2022

Another one shared his excitement and wrote, “This would be the only time I’d ever go to a game of football.”

This would be the only time I'd ever go to a game of football — Liam Kinder (@LiamKinder4) August 5, 2022

Expressing how dangerous it could be, a user wrote, “’Seems like this train going through the stadium while the children are playing would be dangerous.”

The rail line was built during World War I to transport wood. As per a report in Daily Mail, in 1982, the railroad stopped working and spectators enjoyed the stadium without any interference. However, the train was revamped as a tourist attraction.

There is also a similar Folding Umbrella market in Thailand where a train passes through the middle of the market. As soon as the train arrives, the shopkeepers fold their portable shops and remove them from the track.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here