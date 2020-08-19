Watch: Stephen Colbert Gives 'America Endgame' Twist to 2020 US Presidential Poll Campaign

Television host and comedian Stephen Colbert is leaving no chance to entertain people amidst all the drama in the 2020 US presidential election campaign. The Late Show host reacted to the first night of the (virtual) Democratic national convention. He also introduced Democrats launching the project America Endgame.

The first night of the convention featured several celebrities and political figures in pre-filmed segments. These included the likes of former Ohio Governor and Republican presidential candidate John Kasich. Making fun of Kasich’s convention’s theme, “uniting America”, Colbert termed it as “slightly more inspiring than the Republican convention theme.”

Also adding in his series of jokes, Colbert passed a comment on the repeated use of “we the people”. He said, “You know how when you repeat something over and over again, it starts to lose all meaning?”

His Late Show reviewed the upcoming US presidential election and made it into a fake movie trailer based on Avengers: Endgame. The movie trailer, called America: Endgame shows former Vice President and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden as Captain America, whereas President Donald Trump featured as none other than Thanos.

The tweet from the show makers described the movie trailer, writing, “Joe Biden says this year’s election is “The Battle for the Soul of the Nation,” but we're calling it something else. #LateShowLIVE.”

Joe Biden says this year’s election is “The Battle for the Soul of the Nation,” but we're calling it something else. #LateShowLIVE pic.twitter.com/XERfo0wI4q — A Late Show (@colbertlateshow) August 17, 2020

The video has received more than six lakh views in less than 24 hours, attracting six thousand likes. A lot of people reacted to the trailer, appreciating the effort.